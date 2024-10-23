Calum Ritchie News: Shipped back to junior team

Ritchie was reassigned to OHL Oshawa on Wednesday.

Ritchie scored a goal on 11 shots and added six hits over his first seven NHL games, but he also carried a minus-7 rating and saw his ice time slip in recent games. The 19-year-old forward remains one of the Avalanche's top prospects, but he can play in a maximum of two more NHL games without burning a year of his entry-level deal this season. As such, Ritchie is expected to spend the rest of the campaign in the junior ranks, including potentially representing Team Canada at the World Junior Championship this winter.