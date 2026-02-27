Calum Ritchie headshot

Calum Ritchie News: Snags helper in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Ritchie logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

A lower-body injury cost Ritchie six of the Islanders' last seven games before the Olympic break, though he was able to return before the pause. The 21-year-old is handling middle-six minutes with power-play time for the Islanders currently. He's at 16 points, 51 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 42 appearances, so his value in dynasty formats is higher than in redraft leagues.

Calum Ritchie
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calum Ritchie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calum Ritchie See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
75 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
108 days ago
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
NHL
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Jon Litterine
147 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
354 days ago