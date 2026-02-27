Calum Ritchie News: Snags helper in overtime win
Ritchie logged an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.
A lower-body injury cost Ritchie six of the Islanders' last seven games before the Olympic break, though he was able to return before the pause. The 21-year-old is handling middle-six minutes with power-play time for the Islanders currently. He's at 16 points, 51 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 42 appearances, so his value in dynasty formats is higher than in redraft leagues.
