Calum Ritchie News: Steps up in OHL

Ritchie is having a strong campaign with OHL Oshawa, supplying 14 goals and 59 points through 32 outings.

The Avalanche began the 2024-25 campaign dealing with more than their fair share of injuries, in addition to missing Valeri Nichushkin (suspension), which gave Ritchie an opportunity to start the season with the NHL squad. However, Ritchie failed to impress over a seven-game stint, recording one goal, no assists, a minus-7 rating and 11 shots. He logged 16:05 of ice time in his NHL debut and steadily saw his playing time decline from there to a low of 7:14 in his final game with Colorado on Oct. 22. The Avalanche returned him to Oshawa as a result, where he's done far better. While Ritchie's first stint with the Avalanche didn't impress, the 20-year-old has the potential to develop into a solid forward for Colorado. The Avalanche selected him with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.