Calum Ritchie News: Tallies game-winner Thursday
Ritchie scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
Ritchie's foot deflected a Matthew Schaefer shot at 2:19 of the third period, and that goal was the difference in this game. The 21-year-old Ritchie has scored in consecutive contests and has four goals and three assists over his last 10 outings. For the season, he has 11 tallies (four game-winners), 23 points, 67 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 56 appearances, mainly in a second-line role.
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