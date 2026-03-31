Calum Ritchie News: Two helpers Monday
Ritchie notched two assists in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Penguins.
The 21-year-old rookie had a hand in second-period tallies by Mathew Barzal and Brayden Schenn as the Isles briefly took a 3-1 lead before imploding. Ritchie has a tidy four-game point streak going, and over his last 12 contests he's collected four goals and 10 points while skating in a top-six role.
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