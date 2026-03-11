Calum Ritchie headshot

Calum Ritchie News: Two points in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Ritchie recorded a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Ritchie came through when the Isles needed him the most in the third period, tallying a goal (which was really an own goal awarded to him) and an assist over a 60-second span. This is also the start of a new point streak for Ritchie, who hadn't cracked the scoresheet in back-to-back games since a four-game point streak between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21.

Calum Ritchie
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calum Ritchie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Calum Ritchie See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
16 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Rangers
Author Image
Michael Finewax
87 days ago