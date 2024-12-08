Calvin de Haan News: Another two-assist game

De Haan registered two assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

This was the second time in four games where de Haan has produced two helpers. He had just one helper over 18 contests to begin the season, which led to him playing a part-time role, though he has been in the lineup somewhat consistently since Josh Manson (upper body) and Oliver Kylington (upper body) got injured. Overall, de Haan has five helpers, 33 shots on net, 29 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 22 appearances. He's halfway to matching his point total (10) from 2023-24, but it's unlikely he gets anywhere near the 20-point threshold this season.