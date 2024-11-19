Calvin de Haan News: Limited offense in part-time role

De Haan was scratched for the third time in eight November games when he sat out Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

De Haan has played a majority of the time, logging one assist, 22 shots on net, 19 hits and 28 blocked shots over 15 appearances. The 33-year-old is not a full-time player, and he's often limited to a third-pairing role when the Avalanche are healthy on defense. The blueliner will likely continue to rotate in and out of the lineup while competing with Oliver Kylington and John Ludvig for playing time.