Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Calvin de Haan headshot

Calvin de Haan News: Regaining playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

De Haan played for the second game in a row in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

De Haan had been scratched for the prior four games. He may have a path to steady playing time if Samuel Girard (upper body) ends up being out for a while. For the season, de Haan has six assists, 36 shots on net, 42 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 32 appearances. He has not gotten on the scoresheet since he had an assist Dec. 10 versus the Penguins.

Calvin de Haan
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now