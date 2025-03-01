Calvin de Haan News: Traded to the Rangers

De Haan was traded to the Rangers from Colorado, along with Juuso Parssinen and two draft picks for Ryan Lindgren, Jimmy Vesey and Hank Kempf on Saturday, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

De Haan has been a solid third unit defenseman for the Avalanche, picking up seven assists, 59 hits and 58 blocked shots in 44 games. He will be a bottom-pairing defenseman with the Rangers and could also be a healthy scratch on occasion.