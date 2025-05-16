Calvin Pickard Injury: Will miss start of series

Pickard (undisclosed) won't be available for the start of the Western Conference Finals, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports Friday.

Based on the timeline for both Pickard and Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), fantasy players should probably be expecting Pickard to at least miss Games 1 and 2 -- though it could certainly be longer. With the backstop on the shelf, a resurgent Stuart Skinner figures to get the starting nod for those contests. Even if healthy, Pickard may have struggled to take back the No. 1 gig after Skinner posted back-to-back shutouts versus the Golden Knights.