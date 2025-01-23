Calvin Pickard News: Between pipes against Canucks

Pickard will tend the twine at home versus Vancouver on Thursday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Pickard is 3-0-0 in his last three appearances while sporting a 2.59 GAA and .892 save percentage. While the 32-year-old netminder shouldn't be expected to challenge Stuart Skinner for the starting job in Edmonton, if he keeps winning he may force the Oilers to give him more opportunities in the crease.