Calvin Pickard News: Between pipes versus Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Pickard will guard the home cage against Utah on Tuesday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard stopped 24 of 25 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Islanders. The 32-year-old is 2-1-0 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.52 GAA across three appearances in March. Utah ranks 21st in the league with 2.82 goals per game in 2024-25 and has won two of its last three contests.

