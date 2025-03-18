Calvin Pickard News: Between pipes versus Utah

Pickard will guard the home cage against Utah on Tuesday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard stopped 24 of 25 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Islanders. The 32-year-old is 2-1-0 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.52 GAA across three appearances in March. Utah ranks 21st in the league with 2.82 goals per game in 2024-25 and has won two of its last three contests.