Calvin Pickard News: Chased after one period

Pickard stopped seven of 11 shots in one period of Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Ducks.

Pickard held firm early in the contest, but he gave up four goals in a span of 6:41 to close out the first period. Stuart Skinner took over in goal for the final two frames. The loss still belonged to Pickard, his third in five outings dropping him to 15-7-0 with a 2.76 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 24 appearances this season. It'll likely be Skinner between the pipes for Thursday's game versus the Canadiens. Given Pickard's recent struggles, it's possible the Oilers pursue a goalie at the trade deadline.