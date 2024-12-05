Calvin Pickard News: Defeats Columbus

Pickard stopped 19 of 22 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Oilers' offense was in control, and while Pickard wasn't very sharp, he had plenty of help in the win. The 32-year-old has won three of his last four outings, allowing a total of 10 goals in that span. For the season, Pickard improved to 6-3-0 with a 2.56 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 10 contests. Stuart Skinner is likely to be back between the pipes Saturday against the Blues.