Calvin Pickard News: Defeats Sharks
Pickard stopped 22 of 24 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
Pickard won for the fifth time in six starts, a span that includes two victories over the Sharks. He's allowed just 13 goals in that span, leading to a bit of a goaltending controversy in Edmonton now that Stuart Skinner (head) is available again. Pickard is 22-9-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 35 appearances this season. Both goalies should get a start with a tough back-to-back ahead -- the Oilers visit the Jets on Sunday and host the Kings on Monday, with the latter game being a preview of a likely first-round matchup. Consider the last week of the season an audition for the starting role for both netminders, though Pickard has momentum on his side.
