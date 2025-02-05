Calvin Pickard News: Earns overtime win

Pickard stopped 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks rallied from two goals down to force overtime, but the Oilers won it with a power-play tally in the extra session. Pickard has now won his last six decisions, allowing a total of 15 goals over seven outings in that span. He's been reliable when called upon, though he often handles easier matchups. The 32-year-old is 14-4-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 20 appearances this season. Pickard will likely be back in the backup role for Friday's tough home game against the Avalanche.