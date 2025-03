Pickard is slated to start on the road against Seattle on Thursday.

Pickard has a 2-0-1 record, 1.28 GAA and .952 save percentage across his past four appearances. He's 17-7-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 28 outings overall. Seattle is in a three-way tie for 14th in goals per game with 2.99.