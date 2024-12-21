Calvin Pickard News: Fourth win in row

Pickard made 20 saves Saturday in 3-2 overtime win over San Jose.

Pickard is riding a personal four-game win streak, and he's 8-3-0 with a 2.37 GAA and .901 save percentage in 11 starts. He and Stuart Skinner have combined for a 10-2-0 record over the Oilers last 12 games. Skinner starts against Ottawa on Sunday, and then the two men will split a back-to-back on Dec. 28 (Kings) and 29 (Ducks). Pickard will get the first game if the coach's pattern over the last three back-to-backs holds true.