Calvin Pickard News: Gets no help in LA

Pickard stopped 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Kings, with Los Angeles' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

After a scoreless first period, the Kings' offense got rolling in the second, but the Oilers' skaters weren't able to solve Darcy Kuemper in the other crease. Pickard has allowed exactly two goals in four straight starts as Edmonton's No. 1 netminder in the absence of Stuart Skinner (head), going 3-1-0 over that stretch with a .925 save percentage.