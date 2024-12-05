Calvin Pickard News: Gets starting nod against Jackets

Pickard will be between the pipes at home versus Columbus on Thursday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Pickard has appeared in just one of the Oilers' last six contests but performed well, stopping 28 of 31 shots in a victory over Utah. If he can continue to play to this level, Pickard could steal some more starts away from Stuart Skinner but is unlikely to take over as the No. 1 option for Edmonton.