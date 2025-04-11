Fantasy Hockey
Calvin Pickard

Calvin Pickard News: Gets starting nod Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Pickard will guard the home cage versus San Jose on Friday, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN.

Pickard is 4-1-0 in his last five starts, allowing only 11 goals on 133 shots (.917 save percentage). Overall, the 32-year-old is 21-9-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 34 appearances this season. The Sharks are 30th in NHL scoring, generating 2.60 goals per game, but they did strike for seven goals Wednesday in an 8-7 overtime loss against the Wild.

Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers

