Calvin Pickard News: Gets starting nod Friday

Pickard will guard the home cage versus San Jose on Friday, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN.

Pickard is 4-1-0 in his last five starts, allowing only 11 goals on 133 shots (.917 save percentage). Overall, the 32-year-old is 21-9-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 34 appearances this season. The Sharks are 30th in NHL scoring, generating 2.60 goals per game, but they did strike for seven goals Wednesday in an 8-7 overtime loss against the Wild.