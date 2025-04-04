Calvin Pickard News: Guarding cage against Kings

Pickard will tend the twine on the road versus Los Angeles on Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Pickard will be making his sixth straight appearance between the crease, having won three straight in which he is sporting a 1.99 GAA. As long as Stuart Skinner is sidelined, the Oilers have little choice but to roll with Pickard in the crease. Fortunately for the club, it doesn't have any back-to-backs on the short-term schedule.