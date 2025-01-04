Fantasy Hockey
Calvin Pickard headshot

Calvin Pickard News: Guarding goal in Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Pickard will start on the road versus the Kraken on Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Pickard will get the nod in the second half of a back-to-back after Stuart Skinner won on home ice over the Ducks on Friday. Pickard has routinely started once every three to four games since the start of November, going 5-3-0 with a 2.53 GAA and an .899 save percentage in that span. Saturday's contest is the start of a four-game road trip for the Oilers.

