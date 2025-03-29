Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Calvin Pickard headshot

Calvin Pickard News: Guarding goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Pickard will defend the home goal versus Calgary on Saturday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard is currently the No. 1 goaltender in Edmonton as Stuart Skinner is out of action with a head injury. Pickard struggled Thursday, allowing five goals on 29 shots in a 6-1 loss to Seattle. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder is 17-8-1 with a 2,75 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 29 appearances this season. Calgary is averaging 2.61 goals per game, 31st in the NHL in 2024-25.

Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now