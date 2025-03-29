Calvin Pickard News: Guarding goal Saturday

Pickard will defend the home goal versus Calgary on Saturday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard is currently the No. 1 goaltender in Edmonton as Stuart Skinner is out of action with a head injury. Pickard struggled Thursday, allowing five goals on 29 shots in a 6-1 loss to Seattle. Overall, the 32-year-old netminder is 17-8-1 with a 2,75 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 29 appearances this season. Calgary is averaging 2.61 goals per game, 31st in the NHL in 2024-25.