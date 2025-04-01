Calvin Pickard News: Holds on for win
Pickard stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Pickard has won four of his last seven outings, going 4-1-1 in that span. He's allowed more than two goals just once in that stretch. The Golden Knights didn't have a lot of shot volume but put on a fair amount of pressure while chasing the game in the third period, but Pickard held firm. He's up to 19-8-1 with a 2.69 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 31 outings. Stuart Skinner (head) remains out, allowing Pickard to operate as the No. 1 netminder. He'll likely have a chance to go for his 20th win of the season when the Oilers visit the Sharks on Thursday.
