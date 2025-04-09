Calvin Pickard News: Holds on for win
Pickard stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.
The Blues came back from a pair of one-goal deficits in the third period, but Connor Brown's second goal of the game was scored with 21 seconds left in the frame. Pickard didn't have a great outing, but that was too late for the Blues to get even again. This was Pickard's fourth win in his last five outings, and he's up to 21-9-1 on the season. He's added a 2.65 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 34 appearances. Stuart Skinner (head) is nearing a return, but Pickard has won six of his last 10 contests and may share the goaltending duties at least for the rest of the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now