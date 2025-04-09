Calvin Pickard News: Holds on for win

Pickard stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

The Blues came back from a pair of one-goal deficits in the third period, but Connor Brown's second goal of the game was scored with 21 seconds left in the frame. Pickard didn't have a great outing, but that was too late for the Blues to get even again. This was Pickard's fourth win in his last five outings, and he's up to 21-9-1 on the season. He's added a 2.65 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 34 appearances. Stuart Skinner (head) is nearing a return, but Pickard has won six of his last 10 contests and may share the goaltending duties at least for the rest of the regular season.