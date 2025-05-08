Calvin Pickard News: In goal for Game 2

Pickard will protect the road goal versus the Golden Knights in Thursday's Game 2, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The Oilers pulled out a comeback win in Game 1, with Pickard stopping 15 of 17 shots. The 33-year-old netminder gave up both goals to Mark Stone in the first period. The Golden Knights figure to be relentless in their push to even the series, so Pickard will need to stay sharp to double the Oilers' advantage in the series.