Calvin Pickard headshot

Calvin Pickard News: In goal for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Pickard will protect the road goal versus the Golden Knights in Thursday's Game 2, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

The Oilers pulled out a comeback win in Game 1, with Pickard stopping 15 of 17 shots. The 33-year-old netminder gave up both goals to Mark Stone in the first period. The Golden Knights figure to be relentless in their push to even the series, so Pickard will need to stay sharp to double the Oilers' advantage in the series.

Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers
