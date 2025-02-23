Calvin Pickard News: In goal Sunday

Pickard will defend the road net versus Washington on Sunday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard will get the second half of Edmonton's back-to-back after Stuart Skinner played in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Philadelphia. The 32-year-old Pickard has a 14-5-0 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 21 appearances this season. Washington sits first in the league with 3.64 goals per game in 2024-25 and posted an 8-3 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.