Calvin Pickard headshot

Calvin Pickard News: In goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Pickard will defend the road net versus Washington on Sunday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard will get the second half of Edmonton's back-to-back after Stuart Skinner played in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Philadelphia. The 32-year-old Pickard has a 14-5-0 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 21 appearances this season. Washington sits first in the league with 3.64 goals per game in 2024-25 and posted an 8-3 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

