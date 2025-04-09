Calvin Pickard News: In goal versus Blues

Pickard will get the starting nod at home versus St. Louis on Wednesday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Pickard had made five straight starts before finally getting a night off against the Ducks on Monday. With Stuart Skinner's (head) continued absence, the Oilers likely have little choice but to keep rolling with Pickard between the pipes -- especially considering backup Olivier Rodrigue has just two NHL games under his belt. Edmonton doesn't have any more back-to-backs remaining on its schedule, so Pickard should be able to feature the rest of the way.