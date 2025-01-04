Calvin Pickard News: Little work in win

Pickard stopped 15 of 17 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Pickard earned his fifth win in his last six starts. He didn't have much to do in this contest, though the Kraken were a little opportunistic to cut the deficit to one goal before Leon Draisaitl's empty-netter sealed the Oilers' win. For the season, Pickard is 9-4-0 with a 2.48 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 14 appearances. He's seeing roughly one-third of the starts, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Pickard start one of the three road games the Oilers have next week -- they visit Boston on Tuesday, Pittsburgh on Thursday and Chicago on Saturday.