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Calvin Pickard News: Logs shutout for Condors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Pickard recorded a 22-save shutout in AHL Bakersfield's 1-0 win over Calgary on Saturday.

Pickard is 2-2-1 with 12 goals allowed over five outings since he went to Bakersfield. He doesn't look to have a path back to the NHL just yet, as the Oilers don't have any back-to-back sets for the rest of March. Tristan Jarry has struggled, but Connor Ingram has played well enough that Edmonton doesn't appear to need to carry three goalies.

Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers
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