Calvin Pickard News: Logs shutout for Condors
Pickard recorded a 22-save shutout in AHL Bakersfield's 1-0 win over Calgary on Saturday.
Pickard is 2-2-1 with 12 goals allowed over five outings since he went to Bakersfield. He doesn't look to have a path back to the NHL just yet, as the Oilers don't have any back-to-back sets for the rest of March. Tristan Jarry has struggled, but Connor Ingram has played well enough that Edmonton doesn't appear to need to carry three goalies.
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