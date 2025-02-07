Calvin Pickard News: Loses in relief Friday

Pickard allowed two goals on 19 shots in relief of Stuart Skinner in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

That's a tough way for a six-game winning streak to end. Pickard entered at the start of the second period with the Oilers down 3-2, and while he outplayed Skinner's poor performance, Pickard was responsible for Martin Necas' game-winning goal in the third. For the season, Pickard is now 14-5-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 21 appearances. The Oilers' season resumes Feb. 22 in Philadelphia, followed by a visit to the Capitals on Feb. 23, so both Pickard and Skinner should start one game each just after the end of the 4 Nations Face-Off.