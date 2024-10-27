Calvin Pickard News: Picks up win against Detroit

Pickard turned aside 24 of 26 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Red Wings.

Pickard has picked up wins in back-to-back starts, stopping a combined 49 of 53 shots. The 32-year-old goaltender has been serviceable as Stuart Skinner's backup, posting a 2-1-0 record, .875 save percentage and 2.91 GAA across four appearances. Pickard's next chance to extend his win streak to three will likely come against Calgary on Nov. 3 or New Jersey on Nov. 4.