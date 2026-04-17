Calvin Pickard News: Recalled on emergency basis

Pickard was called up from AHL Bakersfield on an emergency basis Friday.

Pickard had a tough go of things in the NHL this season, posting a 5-6-2 record with a 3.68 GAA and an .871 save percentage across 16 regular-season appearances. He was 4-3-1 with a 3.26 GAA and an .886 save percentage at the AHL level this season. There is no word on whether Connor Ingram or Tristan Jarry are injured at this time.