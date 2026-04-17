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Calvin Pickard News: Recalled on emergency basis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Pickard was called up from AHL Bakersfield on an emergency basis Friday.

Pickard had a tough go of things in the NHL this season, posting a 5-6-2 record with a 3.68 GAA and an .871 save percentage across 16 regular-season appearances. He was 4-3-1 with a 3.26 GAA and an .886 save percentage at the AHL level this season. There is no word on whether Connor Ingram or Tristan Jarry are injured at this time.

Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers
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