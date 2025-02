Pickard turned aside 27 of 33 shots faced during Sunday's 7-3 road loss to the Capitals.

Pickard got staked to an early lead before the high octane Capitals roared back in a duel of backup netminders. The 32-year-old will fall to 14-6-0 in 22 starts and has now dropped consecutive decisions after a five-game win streak during the month of January.