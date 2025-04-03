Calvin Pickard News: Secures first 20-win season

Pickard stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

The Oilers never had much breathing room in the contest, but Pickard's perfect third period helped them get the win. The 32-year-old reached the 20-win mark for the first time in his career, in part helped by Stuart Skinner's (head) recent absence. Pickard has allowed just six goals during his three-game winning streak and is now 20-8-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 32 outings this season. He'll likely start again Saturday in a tough road matchup versus the Kings. It's a game which could have big implications on which of the two teams has home-ice advantage -- they're on a collision course to meet for the fourth straight postseason.