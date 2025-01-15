Calvin Pickard News: Secures win in Minnesota
Pickard stopped 31 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.
Pickard fell behind early as the Wild scored twice on the power play in the first period. Over the final two frames, the 32-year-old goalie was dialed in, giving up just one more goal off a faceoff play, while the Oilers' offense gave him enough support for the win. Pickard has won three of his last four outings, the lone exception being a brief relief appearance. He's now 11-4-0 with a 2.53 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 17 appearances. Stuart Skinner is likely to start Thursday at Colorado.
