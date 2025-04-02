Calvin Pickard News: Set to start in San Jose

Pickard will serve as the starting netminder for Thursday's road game against San Jose, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Pickard has been inconsistent for most of March, but he's in the midst of a two-game winning streak in which he's posted a 1.97 GAA and .920 save percentage. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Sharks, who are generating just 2.58 goals per game this year, which is the third-lowest mark in the NHL.