Calvin Pickard News: Set to start in Vegas

Pickard will be between the road pipes against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Pickard will make his fourth straight start due to Stuart Skinner's head injury. The 32-year-old Pickard is 18-8-1 with a 2.71 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 30 appearances in 2024-25. It will be a tough matchup Tuesday for the veteran netminder -- Vegas has won six straight games while potting 28 goals during that stretch. Pickard has never faced the Golden Knights in his career.