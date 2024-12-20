Calvin Pickard News: Set to start Saturday

Pickard will defend the home crease against the Sharks on Saturday, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Pickard has made 11 appearances this season, going 7-3-0 with a 2.41 GAA and .901 save percentage. He'll draw the start in the first half of a back-to-back set Saturday, meaning that Stuart Skinner will likely tend the twine against the Senators on Sunday. Pickard will have a favorable matchup Saturday, as the Sharks average just 2.74 goals per game, which is the ninth-worst mark in the league.