Calvin Pickard headshot

Calvin Pickard News: Set to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Pickard will start Thursday's home matchup against the Predators, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Pickard worked in the starter's net during Wednesday's practice session, and he'll officially draw his first start in over a week. Although he's had limited opportunities this season behind Stuart Skinner, Pickard has been effective in recent outings, posting a 3-1-0 record, 2.02 GAA and .917 save percentage over his last four starts.

Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
