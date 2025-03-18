Calvin Pickard News: Sharp in big win
Pickard stopped 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 7-1 win over Utah.
The Oilers took a 3-0 lead in the first period, and that was more than enough for Pickard to work with. Sean Durzi's tally in the second period denied Pickard a shutout, but he still collected his third win in four outings in March. In all of those victories, he's allowed just one goal. The 32-year-old is up to 17-7-0 with a 2.60 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 26 outings this season. Pickard already has a career high in wins and could challenge the 20-win mark if he gets enough action over the final month of the campaign. The Oilers will likely turn back to Stuart Skinner for Thursday's home game versus the Jets.
