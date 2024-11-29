Fantasy Hockey
Calvin Pickard headshot

Calvin Pickard News: Slated to guard road net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Pickard is expected to start on the road against Utah on Friday, according to Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels

Pickard has a 4-3-0 record, 2.44 GAA and .893 save percentage in eight appearances in 2024-25. He stopped a solid 22 of 24 shots in his last start Nov. 18, but it ended up being a 3-0 loss to Montreal. Utah ranks 22nd offensively with 2.73 goals per game.

Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers
