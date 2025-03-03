Fantasy Hockey
Calvin Pickard headshot

Calvin Pickard News: Slated to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 12:19pm

Pickard is expected to guard the home crease versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Pickard is coming off a solid 35-save victory over the Hurricanes on Saturday and will get the opportunity to make consecutive appearances for just the fourth time this year. It would likely take an extended run of form for the 32-year-old backstop to steal the starting job away from Stuart Skinner, but it's certainly not an impossible task.

