Calvin Pickard News: Slated to start Tuesday

Pickard is expected to guard the home crease versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Pickard is coming off a solid 35-save victory over the Hurricanes on Saturday and will get the opportunity to make consecutive appearances for just the fourth time this year. It would likely take an extended run of form for the 32-year-old backstop to steal the starting job away from Stuart Skinner, but it's certainly not an impossible task.