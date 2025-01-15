Calvin Pickard News: Slated to start Wednesday

Pickard is set to start on the road against Minnesota on Wednesday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard has a 10-4-0 record, 2.50 GAA and .896 save percentage in 16 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 19 of 22 shots en route to a 4-3 win over Chicago in his last start Saturday. The Wild are a high-end opponent with a commanding 27-13-4 record, though they're mediocre in terms of goals per game, tying for 17th with 2.95.