Calvin Pickard headshot

Calvin Pickard News: Slated to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Pickard is set to start on the road against Minnesota on Wednesday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard has a 10-4-0 record, 2.50 GAA and .896 save percentage in 16 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 19 of 22 shots en route to a 4-3 win over Chicago in his last start Saturday. The Wild are a high-end opponent with a commanding 27-13-4 record, though they're mediocre in terms of goals per game, tying for 17th with 2.95.

