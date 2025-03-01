Calvin Pickard News: Starting in Carolina

Pickard will get the road start Saturday against the Hurricanes, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Pickard struggled in his first start out of the break, allowing six goals on 34 shots in a loss to the Capitals. The 32-year-old netminer will look to bounce back Saturday against a Hurricanes team that's averaging 3.25 goals per game. Overall, Pickard is 14-6-0 with an .896 save percentage this season.