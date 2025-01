Pickard will guard the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Saturday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard has won five of his last six starts, surrendering 15 goals on 154 shots. He has a 9-4-0 record with a 2.46 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. Chicago sits 29th in the league with 2.55 goals per game in 2024-25.