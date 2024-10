Pickard will defend the road net Sunday against Detroit, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Pickard has a 1-1-0 record this season while surrendering eight goals on 54 shots in three appearances. He played in 12 regular-season games for the Red Wings from 2019-20 to 2021-22 before joining Edmonton's organization for the 2022-23 campaign. Detroit has registered 23 goals across eight outings this year.