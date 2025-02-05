Fantasy Hockey
Calvin Pickard headshot

Calvin Pickard News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Pickard will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Blackhawks.

Pickard will get the second half of a back-to-back after Stuart Skinner took a 3-2 overtime win over the Blues on Tuesday. The 32-year-old Pickard has won his last five decisions over six games, allowing 12 goals on 128 shots (.906 save percentage) in that span. He'll have a favorable matchup in this contest and should be deployed in most fantasy formats.

Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
