Calvin Pickard News: Starting Wednesday

Pickard will get the second half of a back-to-back after Stuart Skinner took a 3-2 overtime win over the Blues on Tuesday. The 32-year-old Pickard has won his last five decisions over six games, allowing 12 goals on 128 shots (.906 save percentage) in that span. He'll have a favorable matchup in this contest and should be deployed in most fantasy formats.